McCartneys reports strong demand for ewes

New season lambs averaged 290.03ppk SQQ and 289.36ppk overall.

Trade topped at 306ppk for Texel Lambs from P J Gittins to £150 per head. Also to 304ppk for 45.5kg Texel from R & L Reynolds, and 300ppk for 42kg to £126 from N T Davies.

Top price per head was £160 per head for 57kg Charollais X lambs from K L Evans.

Another good average at Knighton, with some leaner lambs, included in the average and also some well finished sorts.

Ewes (570) averaged £88.38 with a top price of £200 for Texel ewes from B W Gittins.

Mules to £160 from C J Davies & Son. Hill bred to £104 for Welsh Ewes from H N Hodnett & Son.

A McCartneys spokesperson said: "A large entry of ewes met an excellent trade throughout.

"There was strong demand for all ewes from best meated to leaner and grazing types of all breeds.

"We have buyers looking for good under ewes at the moment."