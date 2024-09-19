Have you spotted the NEW S7, T6 & T5 John Deere Combines in action this harvest?

S7 is Revolutionising Harvesting Performance

The New Digital S7 combine introduces a new era of predictive harvesting technology. Equipped with sophisticated cameras and the use of satellite imagery, this system monitors crop biomass ahead of the combine, automatically adjusting speed and harvest settings for optimal harvest performance enhancing harvesting efficiency and the operator experience.

First Impressions of the New John Deere T5

The new T5 & T6 John Deere walker combines now offer a larger threshing and separation area as well the ultimate in operator experience.

Rob Morgan from Home Farm in Acton Burnell, has been putting the T5 700 demonstrator through its paces this harvest, ‘there has been some big improvements in the cab compared to my T560, there is more visibility and a lot more room and more storage space. There is the Command Pro joystick and new G5 screen which shows us a lot more real time information, from yield data to moisture content. We like to use this data to enhance our soil maps, giving us better insights into our field performance. We worked into the dark and thought the light package was phenomenal on this combine!’

Rob also highlighted the combine’s performance on challenging terrain. ‘We have rolling Shropshire Hills and are always impressed with the John Deere Hillmaster system, with the 25ft header on this combine it is well matched, it followed the contours of the ground really well and left and low constant stubble height. Not only does this combine have Hillmaster it has Automated Terrain Settings which I’m really excited about! It automatically alters sieves opening them up going up a hill, lowering the wind speed and as we combined downhill the sieves closed and wind speed increased. It greatly improves grain cleaning and produces an excellent grain sample from our rolling fields.’

“The new Auto Terrain system, combined with the excellent grain and straw quality, and the comfort of the cab, really sets this combine apart,” Rob concluded.

Improving Farm Productivity with Precision Technology

The future of farming is increasingly digital, and these new John Deere combines are leading the way. These machines record a wealth of real-time data-covering yield, moisture, fuel efficiency, and speed—directly to the MyJohnDeere Operations Centre. This data provides farmers with critical insights, allowing for more informed decision-making during the harvest and beyond.

As the agricultural industry continues to embrace digital farming techniques, the S7, T6 and T5 combines are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping a more sustainable and productive future.

By Laura Jones - Contributor