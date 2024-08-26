Dairy farmers in running for top award

Tom and Karen Halton (Halton Farms Ltd) along with their experienced team, farm at Chance Hall Farm, Congleton, Cheshire.

The farm is home to 500 ProCROSS dairy cows, producing average annual yields of 11,800 litres, with milk sold via their platform, The Milk Shack.

Also shortlisted is Harry Roper (E Roper & Son), who, in 2014, became a partner and took over the running of his family farm in Thornley-with-Wheatley, nr Preston.

Oliver Neagle (Hiltonbury Jerseys), based at Attwoods Drove Farm, Winchester and Emyr Bowen (R & E Bowen), Lan Farm in Carmarthen are also in the running.

Taking place on October 17 at The VOX in Birmingham, the awards will welcome industry professionals from across the country to celebrate British agriculture and the successes it has had this year.

Tickets are available at britishfarmingawards.co.uk