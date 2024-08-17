Shropshire Farming Talk: Mixed results as combines roll out across region and beyond

This is with mixed results being reported – mostly less than last year, but ahead of expectations after a torrid spring where persistent rain had many wondering if there would be any crop worthy of note.

Grassland farmers are reporting good silage quality for second cuts with firsts suffering a bit from a lack of sun early on.

Maize has also turned the corner and the job, on the whole, is looking up ahead of winter.

Looking ahead to next year, G.O.Davies have designed a bespoke range of blended fertilisers to help arable and grassland farmers alike.

They are all full mixes with no “filler” to ensure farmers get the most value for money.

For a spring application of winter wheat following maize we have 20N.0P.20K (Ammonium Nitrate based) which has been designed to enable growers to apply both Potash and Nitrogen early whilst saving on extra travel and avoiding over applying phosphate when soil reserves should be ample following the maize crop.

For grassland farmers, we have an EarlyGrazing (33.17.0) and EarlySilage (27.11.5.12+12S) using protected urea to ensure maximum crop uptake as soon as ground conditions allow, as well as maximising yields at the best time of year to grow grass.

We can offer any specific grade that you require and that fits your farm for those that are not using variable for Phosphate and Potash applications we believe this offer enables growers to maximise yields and efficiency.

On a wider fertiliser note, at the time of writing, the wind is behind the nitrogen price, with CF now sold out until November and not offering prices beyond that yet.

With a lot of product still on the move from the new season, demand remains high, and it will be interesting to see what happens after the new year if demand for spot orders does not replace the current pressure on order books.

Urea has eased slightly due to currency fluctuations and is certainly one to keep an eye on for those looking to cover early applications in the spring.

Phosphates look firm due to limited supply, and potash is struggling to find momentum, but as demand picks up, expect these values to rise.

Ed Roberts, G.O Davies, which has been trading in Westbury, west of Shrewsbury for over 60 years.