Organisers prepare for return of ploughing match which has raised thousands for charity

It has been 35 years since a group of young people, who were part of the original Bridgnorth National Vintage tractor and Engine Club, decided they wanted to create a ploughing match and working day.

Frank Vaughan, John Shaw, Cliff Evans, Des Badham, Ron and Betty Bebb, Mike Hughes, John George and Bob Adams formed the Morville Heath Ploughing Club and held their first five matches at Mose, Quatford.

It was the start of an event which has since become an annual date on the ploughman’s calendar, moving from farm to farm.

Until 2023, all proceeds were donated to the air ambulance with more than £25,000 donated.

But, this year, will see the event extend its support with money raised for The Lingen Davies Centre, Hope House and Prostate Cancer UK.

The current committee comprises Bryan Hill, Ernie Carter, Tony and Marilyn Maiklem, Jess Lewis and Mike and Cherry Hughes, who are busy putting their time in getting ready for the 2024 match at Corve Barn Farm, Brockton, Much Wenlock, on September 22.

Ernie said: "Ploughing matches are a very important part of the rural community.

"They are a competition between men and women who hone in on their skills. It is not just about putting the plough in the ground.

The fields which will be used

"It is a primary cultivation in a sequence of cultivations to create a seed bed and is judged on straightness, levelness, tidiness, firmness and overall appearance at the end.

"There will be eight classes of different types and ages of ploughs working during the match with classic and vintage tractors. Each ploughman is allotted a plot size, and it is done under timed conditions.

"The majority of members who take part spend many weekends ploughing. They do it for comradeship and to raise money for charity. Some have been doing the matches for over 30 years, only missing one or two."

The committee are hoping to encourage as many people as possible to attend this year's event.

"It really is a good family day out with lots of entertainment and an emphasis on charity," said Cherry.

"We want to encourage youngsters to join and become part of this community because, otherwise, this sort of competition will sadly die out.

"Our aim is to raise money for three magnificent charities. Hope House is an amazing place for families from Shropshire, Powys and north Wales to receive care for children. Many families have benefited from their love and support.

"Lingen Davies is a charity very close to our hearts as many of us have had to use this service. We are so lucky to have it in our county and the support they give is tremendous.

"And we felt Prostate Cancer UK – though not a local charity– is a worthy cause which we believe we should support and want to raise money for."

The match at Corve Barn Farm, TF13 6QX, starts at 10am on September 22 and is by kind invitation of Chris and Margaret Brown.

For further information or to book to plough, contact Cherry on 01746 761361 or Margaret Davies on 07791 351647.