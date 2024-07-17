Shropshire Good Food Trail is expanded for summer

The innovative Good Food Trail, which puts Shropshire’s top quality food producers firmly on the map, is this year celebrating Shropshire’s abundance in the round-the-county foodie route.

The Good Food Trail guides both local people and visitors to around 150 venues and more than 4,000 food trail maps are due to be distributed around the county.

The map can also be downloaded from the Shropshire Good Food Trail website at www.shropshiregoodfoodtrail.org

The Shropshire Good Food Trail map also includes discounts and offers from many of the host venues across the county.

The fun and informative map and guide originally featured more than 50 venues growing, making, selling or serving the county’s finest and most sustainably produced food.

Now the Shropshire Good Food Partnership has expanded the tasty trail to more than 150 locations, increased the number of maps in circulation and has extended the event to take in the six weeks of the school summer holidays from Saturday July 20 to August 31.

It has also joined forces with Visit Telford and the Shropshire Hills National Landscape to highlight the Good Food Trail in every corner of the county.

Daphne Du Cros of the Shropshire Good Food Partnership team said that the Good Food Trail aimed to highlight the many positives of buying good local produce.

“It supports the local economy, provides jobs and increases the amount of Good Food consumed. There are no downsides,” she said.

This year’s Good Food Trail will include markets to promote a vital part of Shropshire’s food economy and give an extra boost to the smaller scale local producers.

"The Shropshire Good Food Partnership is also grateful to Shropshire Hills National Landscape for supporting this initiative through the DEFRA Farming in Protected Landscape Programme," said Daphne.

A spokesperson for Visit Telford, the official guide for all the best places to eat, drink, shop and explore in Telford, said they were proud to be working with the Shropshire Good Food Trail.

“It’s a great way to celebrate the best of local food and drink and the independent businesses that make our community thrive,” he said.

There will also be events held across the county over the summer showcasing the delights of Shropshire food and farming and providing opportunities to connect with nature and food production in Shropshire.

“The Good Food Trail aims to highlight smaller farms, shops and organisations that are great at producing but not great about shouting about it. We want local people and visitors to veer off the beaten track this summer with our Shropshire Good Food Trail and discover new hidden gems around the county,” said Daphne.

She added that the Shropshire Good Food Trail was a not-for-profit initiative to help increase awareness and support of the local food economy.

“Venues do not pay to be included on the map. This makes sure that all Good Food producers can be included on their merits with sponsors and donations helping to cover the costs,” she said.

The first maps will be available at various tourism outlets, such as the Shrewsbury Market Hall and the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre.