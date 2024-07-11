Shropshire Farming Talk: Back the NFU #YourHarvest campaign

We hope bringing in the crops will ease some pressures following months of wet weather, high production costs, ongoing market volatility and reduced farm support.

Hopefully yields and quality will stand up as the harvest comes in.

Shropshire farmers and those further afield are also being asked to showcase cereal crop production and back the #YourHarvest campaign.

This highlights the hard work and dedication of arable farmers by bringing their stories to life on social media.

Videos and photos will explain Harvest 2024, what’s being grown in the fields, how crops are being used, and how the produce ends up on people's plates.

Away from the farm, NFU President Tom Bradshaw met Steve Reed MP, on his first full day as Defra Secretary of State, to discuss the immediate actions needed to enable British food and farming to thrive.

Topics high on the agenda included the critical role of food security in delivering national security, the investment required for the future of farming and restrictions around planning policy.

The NFU has also written to MPs and Cabinet ministers outlining the importance of British farming to the nation and is urging all politicians, representing both urban and rural constituencies, to get out on farm so they can hear first-hand about how investment in agriculture can benefit British families, British business and the great British countryside.

by Oliver Cartwright, NFU