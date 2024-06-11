Stuart is the new CEO at Berrys

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Stuart succeeds Matthew Anwyl who has served as Managing Partner and CEO for the past 16 years.

Matthew will remain on the Executive Board at Berrys as well as continuing to serve his extensive client base across the region.

Stuart brings over 20 years’ experience in the development industry, having previously held key leadership and management roles in both the private and public sectors.

He has been an Equity Partner and Executive Board member at Berrys since 2014 as well as heading up the Planning team across the UK.

Matthew said: “On behalf of the Equity Partners, I would like to congratulate Stuart on his appointment.

"I am proud of the growth and development of the business over the last 16 years, having guided it through significant periods of change. I look forward to Berrys continuing to go from strength to strength under Stuart’s leadership.”

Stuart added: “I am delighted and proud to be taking on this role at an exciting time for the business. I would like to express my thanks and appreciation to Matthew and I hope to build on the success he has delivered for the business.

£Our talented, professional and dedicated team is our greatest asset and I look forward to us working together, alongside our valued clients and external partners, to deliver a bold and ambitious business plan over the next five years.”

To find out more about Berrys, its services and people, please visit the website berrys.uk.com or contact Stuart Thomas on 01743 267069.