Farm plans to expand egg production with new 32,000-bird unit

Shropshire Council’s planning department is considering a proposal from David Davies Resources at Wytheford House Farm, in Great Wytheford, northeast of Shrewsbury.

The proposal is for a 32,000-bird free range egg-laying unit at the site, with feed bins and hardstanding.

The site is already home to one unit of the same size.

The proposed building would be 110m x 24m with a ridge height of 6.74m.

A decision on the plan will be taken at a later date.

A proposal for a larger site – a kilometre to the west of this application site – was approved last year, granting permission for three organic free range egg units to house 36,000 birds each.

Meanwhile a new solar array could be built in North Shropshire.

A planning application has been submitted asking permission to build the 1.13-megawatt solar farm on land to the west of Berllandeg Farm, Rhoswiel, Weston Rhyn. The solar array would include a total of 2,058 ground-mounted panels.

The proposal has been submitted by the landowner and proposed developer of the site, Steve Kynaston.

The application site comprises 2.6 hectares of open agricultural land.

It is currently used for grazing sheep – a use that will continue if the project is approved.

In Ludlow a shop could get new signage if its application is approved.

Fat Face at 59 Broad Street has applied for permission to alter the signs on the front of the town centre store.

The application for the plans states: “We feel that the redecoration of the storefront does not in anyway impact on the architecture of the building leaving it to blend in perfectly with the surrounding area.”

A decision on the proposal will be taken by Shropshire Council’s planning department at a later date.