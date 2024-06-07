Excitement is building for 137th Oswestry Show

The main sponsor this year will be JT Hughes Group and there will be more than 120 trade stands and a large variety of displays and activities.

There will be an action-packed schedule of events throughout the day with main ring entertainment from Ollies Equestrian while Ben Atkinson provides a true celebration of horses with an incredible show.

There's a parade from the Wynnstay Hunt, Clwyd Special Riding Centre and a rugby tournament in the evening.

Elsewhere, the Village Green will have lots going on to keep visitors entertained from gymnastics to Raptors cheerleading.

The New Saints FC Foundation and performances from Chloe Elizabeth Dance Company.

The show boasts a large horse section from Shetland ponies through the breeds to heavy horses and retrained racehorses.

Competitions will be judged in the main ring at 2.30pm followed by the Grand Parade and presentations of cups.

In the livestock area there will be a large selection of sheep and, this year, the show is hosting the Border Leicester Sheep National Show along with usual cattle, pigs and rare breeds sections.

The ever-popular sheep shearing competition, which this year forms part of the 2024 Welsh Lamb Shearing Circuit, will also take place and there is also a small livestock section.

Also included at the show is a vintage section with cars, motorbikes and tractors plus the WI and YFC.

There is a horticultural marquee to showcase flowers and vegetables from Oswestry and the surrounding area together with craft, business, shopping and food marquees.

Pre-show tickets can be bought on-line at oswestryshow.co.uk