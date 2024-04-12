Welsh Government called on to help farmers hamstrung by endless poor weather and ground conditions

NFU Cymru has raised a series of key asks to with records showing Wales has experienced the second wettest eight-month period in 100 years, causing significant disruption to farming businesses.

As a result, crops can’t be sown, cattle can’t be let out to grass and lambing has been extremely challenging.

This has all added a huge cost burden on farmers, with some having to buy in additional feed and straw while their stock is housed for extended – and in many cases unforeseen – periods.

The union has put the following key asks forward to Welsh Government to seek help in supporting farmers through the current crisis.