Welsh Government called on to help farmers hamstrung by endless poor weather and ground conditions
The Welsh Government has been called on to assist farmers hamstrung by the ongoing poor weather and ground conditions.
Plus
Published
Last updated
NFU Cymru has raised a series of key asks to with records showing Wales has experienced the second wettest eight-month period in 100 years, causing significant disruption to farming businesses.
As a result, crops can’t be sown, cattle can’t be let out to grass and lambing has been extremely challenging.
This has all added a huge cost burden on farmers, with some having to buy in additional feed and straw while their stock is housed for extended – and in many cases unforeseen – periods.
The union has put the following key asks forward to Welsh Government to seek help in supporting farmers through the current crisis.