Thousands raised at dispersal following Shropshire family's 63-year farm stay

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The auction at Colemere House Farm, Colemere, near Ellesmere had been organised by Halls on behalf of Angus Sheppard whose family had held the farm tenancy for 63 years.

And, while Mr Sheppard reflected on a 'sad time', he was also thrilled by the results of the event.

Allen Gittins, chairman of Halls auctioneers, had predicted the auction would be exceptional because of the quality of the lots on offer, and so it proved.

The 274 lots on offer sold to 124 different buyers and Storm Kathleen’s heavy rain fortunately held off until after the sale.

Top prices went to the meticulously kept fleet of six New Holland and Ford tractors – £114,000 for a 2023 New Holland T7.270 tractor (126 hours), £51,500 for a 2019 New Holland T7.190 tractor (2,630 hours), £45,500 for a 2020 New Holland TH 7.42 Telehandler (1,300 hours), £43,000 for a 1988 Ford TW15 II tractor (7,422 hours) and £31,000 for a 1988 Ford TW25 II tractor (6,524 hours).

“We had more than 800 vehicles here and never in a month of Sundays did I think the sale would attract so many people,” said Angus.

“They came from as far away as Scotland, South Wales and Cornwall, and I would say that I didn’t know 95 per cent of the people.

“It is a bit of a sad time because I had worked all my life to build the business."

Some of the Sheppard family’s impressive fleet of tractors sold on Saturday.

"But I was very pleased with the sale result. The team from Halls, led by Allen Gittins and Jonny Dymond, were brilliant and so helpful.”

Mr Gittins added: “I have known Angus personally for 30 years or so and I knew his parents before him, so it was a great privilege to be entrusted to disperse the farm implements, machinery and vehicles which were a great credit to him. I hope that he has a long and happy retirement.”

Mr Sheppard followed in the footsteps of his well respected father, Jim, when he took over the reins at Colemere House Farm. The family first took on the tenancy in 1961 and originally had a dairy herd before becoming a mixed farm with store cattle and sheep.

For the past eight years, Mr Sheppard focused entirely on arable crops but now he has decided to semi-retire, opting to do some agricultural contracting work.

The quality machinery and implements had all been maintained meticulously and kept under cover, which accounted for the huge interest in the auction.

“What an absolutely fantastic sale we had, one that we will not forget in the whole of our careers!” said auctioneer Jonny Dymond. “We would like to thank Angus Sheppard and all the buyers that came from across the country.

“The tractors and implements went to new homes from Southern England all the way up in to Scotland. Online bidding through MartEye was very strong with a number of bids from Ireland and Cornwall, making it a sale of international interest.”

Other tractor prices from the auction were £14,200 for a 1997 New Holland 6640 Powerstar SL dual power, £9,500 for a 1992 Ford 8240 Powerstar SLE, £8,200 for a 1963 Massey Ferguson 35X and £7,400 for a 1971 Massey Ferguson 135.

Farm machinery and equipment also sold well and included £28,000 for a Mecmar D20 tractor-driven, oil fired mobile grain dryer, £22,200 for a 2020 Kverneland ts 6m tine drill, £15,500 for a 2015 Kverneland Accord combination drill, £15,500 each for a 2019 Vicon IXTER 1800L sprayer and 2018 Kverneland ES six furrow reversible plough, £10,500 for a 2020 Kverneland tl Geospread fertiliser spreader, £9,000 for a 2020 Kverneland 8.3m Actiroll 830, £8,000 each for a 2017 Kverneland CLC Procut 300 disc cultivator and Weeks/Western 11 tonne silage trailer, £7,200 for a New Holland 575 conventional square baler and £7,000 for a 2010 Marshall 12 tonne grain trailer.