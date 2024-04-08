The visit was part of a series of meetings between the council and the university, which allow both organisations to update the other about future plans, explore any issues and concerns – and plan work together.

Harper Adams’ Head of Global Impact Ian Rowley, Head of Student Services Joana da Silva, and Future Farm Director Richard Hooper all met with the council representatives during their visit.

Ian said: “As a university rooted in our local community, we’re keen to discuss councillors’ views on a range of matters – from ways in which we can work better together to their thoughts on our new developments.

“That meant a wide-ranging conversation which included plans to replace a memorial bench in the village, exciting proposals for summer events which we’re set to unveil soon, and the work we’re doing to integrate Harper Adams into the Shropshire community further with our developments at both Ni.PARK in Newport and Station Quarter in Telford.

“We then toured the farm – with Richard explaining how we combine teaching and research with a fully-functioning farm and where the food we produce on the farm goes – whether that’s the supermarket shelf or the Harper Adams canteen!”

Councillor Robert Higginson said: “We thoroughly enjoyed the tour of the farm and having an opportunity to understand the work of the university, both as a successful educational facility, but also as a working farm.”

Meanwhile, the University Grounds Manager Mark Hall and volunteers from Edgmond Wildlife Group have worked together on a project to plant new hedgerows on the Harper Adams farm. The project saw Mark and the volunteers plant 1,000 plants on Buttery Hill on the southern side of the Harper Adams estate.

Future Farm Business Development Manager Dr Grace Milburn said: “The plants included species such as Hawthorn, Blackthorn, Gelder Rose and Dog Rose, as well as Hazel, Field Maple, Holly, Crab Apple and Wayfaring Tree. This is part of our on-going business plan to increase the amount of hedgerows we have on our land here at Harper.”