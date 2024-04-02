Farming Connect’s Agri Academy ignites spark for a new generation of farming entrepreneurs

Split into two cohorts, the Agri Academy and Junior Academy are aimed at equipping and inspiring the next generation of farming entrepreneurs in Wales.

The Junior Academy is designed for individuals aged between 16 and 21 years old who are interested in developing a career or setting up a business in the food or farming industries.

The Agri Academy provides an inspiring programme of training, mentoring, support and guidance over three intense residential sessions. Each element could provide the firm foundations to succeed.

“Since 2012, the Agri Academy has been taking away the comfort blanket and pushing its members towards broader horizons." said Einir Davies, Head of Skills at Menter a Busnes, which delivers the Farming Connect programme. “We wanted Agri Academy 2024 to be no different and are pleased to be able to offer an unique, once in a lifetime opportunity to yet another group of young people.

"I would urge every young person who is eligible and able to give their full commitment, time and energy to the programme to apply today for this highly sought after opportunity. Now is your time.”

The application window will close on Monday 15 April 2024.

For more information on the Agri Academy 2024 programme, what it includes, eligibility criteria and to download application forms, please visit businesswales.gov.wales/farmingconnect/business/agri-academy