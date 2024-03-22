Julie secures Learner of the Year honour with Farming Connect

Julie Davies, an active partner in the family business at Upper Court Farms, Hay on Wye, was named winner of the Farming Connect Learner of the year in the 41 years and over category.

She was presented with the honour at the Lantra Cymru Awards that was held in Llandrindod Wells.

Julie helped her husband set up a successful animal feed business which is run alongside the arable, beef and sheep farm.

“We diversified about eight years ago into selling our own animal feed, we use our homegrown grains and pulses and blend them here on farm with straights and minerals to sell to local beef and sheep farmers, this has allowed us to add value to what we grow,” she said.

Product development, developing accreditation and quality systems, marketing and business management are just a part of her impressive skillset.

Julie has undertaken several training courses through Farming Connect including environmental awareness, audit and management for your business.

The course teaches how to assess a farm or land business's environmental impact.

Those who take it up will learn how to save resources, reduce waste, cut costs and how to comply with new legislation. Topics include environmental legislation, best practices, waste management, and auditing techniques.

Those doing the course will also gain insights into water management, nutrient management, greenhouse gases, and carbon footprint reduction strategies. It will help develop a plan for the future.

Julie has also completed a counter balance forklift course. Her dedicated attitude to personal development is outstanding and she is currently focused on a range of environmental courses as well as ‘people management’ training which are integral to strengthening their business practices.

“We have used Farming Connect for first aid training for a lot of our staff here at Upper Court Farms and the feed business,” she said.

The judges at the Lantra Awards were unanimous in awarding Julie her award, saying that her unwavering commitment to skills and training, both for her own personal development as well as the development of the farm’s workforce was especially commendable.

They said Julie has consistently demonstrated ability, drive, and exceptional forward planning skills, making her a deserving winner of this award.

She plans on applying for more training courses through Farming Connect including health and safety courses and any other courses that are going to help improve their team’s professional development.