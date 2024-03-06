Council comments on future of farmers support van

Shropshire Council, in partnership with Shropshire Rural Support, has been running a 'Health Check Van' for farmers since January last year.

The project started at Shrewsbury Livestock Market and expanded to other livestock markets across the county – providing medical check ups, and the chance to access mental health support.

Last week Shropshire Council's Labour leader, Councillor Julia Buckley, and Shropshire Rural Support trustee and farmer Andrew Bebb, both said they were concerned the scheme would be affected by the authority's need to cut around £50m from its budget.

But Councillor Celia Motley, the council's Conservative cabinet member for public health and adult social care, said the project has never been funded from the council's main budget – and as such is not included in its cuts programme.

The portfolio holder said the project has been paid for by 'temporary' one-off grant funding, and support from the council's 'ring-fenced reserves'.

She said the council's officers are currently looking for new grants to pay for the project so it can continue.

She said: “Shropshire Council’s public health team do excellent work to support our most vulnerable communities, tackling health inequalities with preventative support, particularly in rural areas. This includes the health checks for the farming community, in partnership with Shropshire Rural Support, which launched in January 2023 at Shrewsbury livestock market.

“The award-winning programme has expanded to include livestock markets all around the county, with regular visits from the community wellbeing outreach team to carry out health checks and signpost valuable wellbeing support.

“This work has always been funded by temporary, one-off grant funding, initially arising from the pandemic and has continued to be supported through ring-fenced reserves. As such, it is not related to core council funding and therefore not within any of the saving plans in our Medium Term Financial Strategy.

“Officers are actively exploring new sources of funding and grants to extend our proactive outreach work. Over the lastthree3 years, our public health team have been successful in this, securing approximately £5m in external funds to support such activities.

“We remain committed to this approach. The Equality, Social Inclusion and Health Impact Assessment (ESHIA) in our Medium Term Financial Strategy highlights our continued commitment to working with vulnerable communities, including the preventative service to our most isolated at-risk residents.

"For example, this involves working closely with our community partners, including the voluntary sector, as part of a One Shropshire approach to combine existing resources and deliver services more efficiently.”