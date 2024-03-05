Shropshire farmers will be at the big event in The Quarry, at Shrewsbury, on August 9-10, discussing food production, the ornamental sector and the environment with the public.

NFU Shrewsbury group secretaries Simon Latter and Matthew Shepherd are considering plans for the show and have called for branch members’ green-fingered know-how for their display.

Mr Latter said: “We would love to hear from any budding gardeners or designers who are in farming families or branch members with a business that would be prepared to help with a long border at Shrewsbury Flower Show in August.

“This is a great opportunity to create a relatively simple display to carry the message about the contribution of farming to wider society.

“Last year our grass plots showed how things that we take for granted can portray a more complex message about the science and management decisions behind livestock production.

“This year we have an idea budding about companion crops but are open to ideas from members.”

Farmers who are interested can contact Mr Latter at the NFU Shrewsbury group office on 01743 344743.

Last year, farmers discussed the many benefits of grass to showgoers including its versatility as a habitat for bees and insects and how it helps farmers combat climate change by capturing carbon in the soil and helps rear high quality, high welfare, pasture-fed beef and sheep.

Thousands of people attend the event each year and the NFU usually has its regional farming discovery trailer at the event.

NFU members’ produce is also usually on display and last year that included Battlefield 1403, Rowton Vineyard Wine, Shropshire Petals and others including beer from the Salopian Brewery.