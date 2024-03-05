Fears that Welsh farming proposals offer ‘very little’ for the next generation of farmers

The NFU Cymru’s Next Generation Group, all of whom are currently forging a future for themselves in the agricultural industry, consists of farmers from across Wales and all farming sectors.

Last summer the group launched their 'Framing the Future for the Next Generation' report at the Senedd as part of NFU Cymru’s Celebration of Welsh Food and Farming Week.

This report celebrated the contribution young farmers make in Wales and featured a list of 10 recommendations as to how the Welsh Government can support the next generation of farmers in Wales.

NFU Cymru Next Generation Group member and livestock farmer Rebecca Williams, from Llandrindod Wells, said: “Last summer we presented a detailed breakdown as to how Welsh Government could back the future of farming in Wales.

"It included specific asks on the future Sustainable Farming Scheme in relation to ensuring the scheme worked for all farm types and tenures, a smooth transition period and the use of capital grants.

"Accessing finance can be a huge barrier to new entrants and so, we also suggested Welsh Government explore opportunities to make it easier for new and young entrants to access finance.

“In their consultation, Welsh Government say new entrants and young farmers are important and bring new talent, ideas, and entrepreneurial energy into Welsh farming.

"However, with no apparent financial support or any other specific provisions available for new entrants in their current proposals, it is unclear how those warm words are translated into meaningful policy that actually tackles the barriers that exist for those new to farming.”

NFU Cymru Next Generation Group member Bryn Perry, who runs a successful sheep dairy, added: “As young farmers we want to capitalise on opportunities to grow our sector and our share of the produce consumed here in Wales, the UK and further afield.

"We are ambitious for the future of Welsh food and drink but for our aspirations to be achieved, Welsh Government must listen to our feedback and ensure the Sustainable Farming Scheme works for all farms regardless of farm type, system or location. Given many new entrants enter farming via the tenanted sector, it is also incredibly important that this scheme works and is attractive for tenant farmers."