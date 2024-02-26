Wellies needed for display to highlight farming scheme impact

Members of the union are teaming up with supply chain stakeholders to gather 5,500 pairs of wellingtons to place on the steps of the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff Bay ahead of the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Farming Scheme ‘Keep Farmers Farming’ consultation closing on March 7.

The symbolic display of 5,500 wellies will depict the 5,500 agricultural jobs that are projected to be lost based on 100 per cent take up of the scheme, as based on figures from Welsh Government’s own impact assessment. The used wellies will be either recycled or donated to charity after the display is dismantled.

Those wishing to donate wellingtons to the cause can do so by taking them to collection points before Friday, including at Wynnstay stores and depots, including at Oswestry, Newtown and Whitchurch, or NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual office.

Wellies will be accepted in any condition – holes and considerable wear are fine – but organisers are asking that the wellies are clean when they are handed over.

One of the organisers of the display, Paul Williams, said: “We want to make a real statement to politicians and the public about the shocking impact of these proposals on agricultural jobs in Wales. The impact will not just be felt at the farm gate, but across the supply chain and throughout our rural communities.

"By placing these 5,500 pairs of wellies on the Senedd steps we will be providing a stark visual of the true impact of these proposals on our sector. This is a way to make our point in a peaceful yet impactful way, but we need farmers’ help to make it a reality.”

Fellow organiser Llŷr Jones, said: “We are grateful to those companies who have offered their support to this initiative by helping with collection and logistics. I’d encourage any farmers who have old wellies lying about on the farm to take them to a collection centre and help us put them to good use.”

For further details, visit nfu-cymru.org.uk