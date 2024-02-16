New record as steer sells for £2,170 at Bishops Castle auction

Hot on the heels of Shrewsbury Auction Centre selling a bullock for a record £2,070 last week, Bishops Castle Auction’s record was smashed as three cattle broke the £2,000 barrier, with the top priced steer making £2,170.

The record-breaking steer was a Limousin from T. L. Bennett & Co, Tyn y Pant, Manafon who also sold the top priced heifer at £2,100 and 341p per kilo for a British Blue.

Top price per kilo for steers was 403p for a Limousin from NPTC Group of Colleges, Fronlas Farm, Newtown. Overall, steers averaged £1,380 per head and 290p per kilo at Bishops Castle while heifers averaged £1,285 per head and £280p per kilo.

A dozen bulls also sold extremely well to average £1,205 per head with top prices of £1,650, £1,535 and £1,440 from W. K. Watkin, Wheatsheaf, Sarn and £1,400 from H. S. Davies & Son, Yew Tree, Kerry.

Eager buyers crowded around the ring resulting in a total clearance, with only a few cattle not achieving in excess of £1,000.

“The quality of cattle at Bishops Castle Auction is as good as it’s ever been and it appears that farmers are keeping the cattle longer and growing them bigger which is just what the market wants,” said auctioneer James Evans, a director of Halls.

“It’s great to see top quality stock commanding top quality prices and farmers being rewarded. So many farmers have stopped keeping suckler cows because of TB. Hopefully, these high prices will encourage those remaining to keep their suckler herds and perhaps encourage others to return to this industry sector. There is a premium for the best suckler-bred cattle and long may that continue.”

Leading steer prices were: Limousin cross: £2,170 per head for Messrs T. Bennett & Co, Tyn y Pant and 403.20p per kilo for NPTC Group, Fronlas Farm, Newtown. Hereford cross: £2,080 per head and 275.50p per kilo for Messrs B. W. Davies, Castlewright, Churchstoke. Blonde cross: £1,010 per head and 331.10p per kilo for Messrs F. G. & A. M. Windsor, Pentre Farm, Churchstoke. British Blue cross: £1,175 per head for Messrs J. & R. M. A. Thomas, Albridge Lane Farm, Morton, Oswestry and 269.40p per kilo for Messrs F. G. & A. M. Windsor. Aberdeen Angus cross: £1,455 per head and 286.30p per kilo for Messrs S. E. Goodall & E. W. Tuffin, Lodge Farm, Bishops Castle. British Shorthorn: £1,360 per head and 269p per kilo for Messrs Harding & Son, Pant y Gesail, Clatter. Charolais cross: £1,420 per head for Messrs W. I. Jones & Son, Cilcwmfawr, Llanbrynmair and 322.10p per kilo for Messrs R. F. Gough & Son, New House Farm, Newcastle.

Leading heifer prices were: British Blue cross: £2,100 per head and 341.50p per kilo for Messrs T. Bennett & Co, Tyn y Pant. Aberdeen Angus cross: £1,245 per head and 270p per kilo for Messrs S. E. Goodall & E. W. Tuffin, Lodge Farm. Hereford cross: £970 per head and 218p per kilo for Messrs G. R. & T. F. Jones, Great Weston Farm, Montgomery. Charolais cross: £1,430 per head for Messrs W. V. Davies & Co, Trewythen, Llandinam and 316p per kilo for NPTC Group, Fronlas Farm. Limousin cross: £1,860 per head for Mr J. Parry, Goitre Farm, Kerry and 334.10p per kilo for Messrs S. E. Goodall & E. W. Tuffin, Lodge Farm. Blonde cross: £910 per head and 259.10p per kilo for Messrs F. G. & A. M. Windsor, Pentre Farm.

Bishops Castle & District Quality Cattle Association is holding a store cattle sale at Bishops Castle Auction on Thursday, February 29, including a special section of show potential cattle. Sponsored by the Farmers Guardian, the sale starts at 10.30am.

Halls will be holding a store cattle sale on Thursday, March 14, with entries closing on Thursday, March 7 at 12 noon.