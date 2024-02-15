Shropshire MP's backing for Mind Your Head campaign

The foundation are working to highlight the significant mental health risks associated with farm work, and are calling for investment in and improvement of education and services relating to mental health.

The campaign lasts all week, bringing together more than 300 farming organisations, public bodies and charities from the breadth of the UK to help break the stigma attached to mental ill health.

A recent study by leading rural charity the Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies) has revealed that poor mental health among farmers and agricultural workers is of growing concern.

In a sample of 450 farmers under the age of 40, respondents almost universally (95 per cent) agreed that poor mental health is the biggest hidden problem facing the industry today.

Farming also has the poorest safety record of any occupation in the UK and stress is often a key factor in many of the incidents, injuries and illnesses which take place on British farms. The Farm Safety Foundation wants to create a culture in farming that promotes positive mental health, prevents people from experiencing mental ill health and helps them better manage mental health problems.

The MP for North Shropshire, said: “Farmers and farm workers make huge sacrifices to keep the nation fed, and can sometimes care far more for their work than themselves. It is really important that rural communities have these tough conversations about mental health in order to break down the barriers which stop people from getting the help they need.

“That’s why I am supporting the Farm Safety Foundation’s ‘Mind Your Head’ campaign.

“The foundation have taken a very thoughtful approach to combating the isolation and mental ill health that many face in our most rural and remote communities, and their calls for Government investment in mental health services need to be heard.”