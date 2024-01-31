CLA holds series of Natural Capital roadshows

Attendees gained a better understanding of the possibilities associated with Natural Capita and the events included presentations by expert speakers from the CLA, Irwin Mitchell, Carter Jonas and the Forestry Commission.

They discussed the development of environmental markets and how landowners and farmers can take advantage of current and future opportunities.

With potential funding of over £3.5 billion per year from the government and private sector, experts said there could be significant opportunities, as well as associated risks.

Information covered included available funding through government schemes; what the main private sector opportunities are; do the economics stack up and the legal and tax implications with illustrative case studies.

CLA Midlands Regional Director, Sophie Dwerryhouse commented “It was great to meet so many members and guests interested in Natural Capital and looking to gain further information on whether it would be viable for their businesses.”

