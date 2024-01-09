But, despite incessant winter rain, challenges over support payments and soaring costs, he believes Shropshire farmers and growers remain a 'resilient bunch'.

In a message, written for the Shropshire Star, to those in the farming industry he said: "We’re ready to continue to feed the county and country as best we can in 2024 while supporting the farmed environment and our communities.

"As January is under way, many Shropshire farmers will be concerned about the impact the weather has had on crops and without doubt it has been the wettest autumn and winter for many years.

"I think we are all hoping for a weather window in January to get autumn seed planted but unfortunately a lot of damage has been done to seed planted in ground that is now waterlogged. We will assess the impact of this and hopefully it will not be as bad as anticipated.

Graham Price

"Throughout all of this extreme weather, I have been heartened to see Shropshire farmers out in the flooding assisting anyone in need, pulling trees and other debris from roads and many other small but greatly appreciated tasks. They just do this without thinking, seeing it as part of their role as custodians of the countryside and it is something that I am very proud of.

"Most of us just want to play our part and get on, work hard, and produce good, healthy, safe food for people’s tables.

"The NFU is still campaigning and working behind-the-scenes to convince Government to recognise the need for some level of food security in this country and to deliver on what was committed to in terms of addressing fairness in the supply chain.

"While it is a given that we need to import food from other countries, we must not become reliant on imports.

"Time and again we have seen far too many empty shelves in supermarkets where those countries we import from have had drought or other issues and prefer to supply markets closer to home, whereas our producers have had to stop growing because retailers fail to offer them a fair price.

"Government places many regulations on how we produce food here – and rightly so – but then allows produce to come into the country that would be illegal to produce in Britain, which is incredibly disadvantageous to us and a huge frustration. This is why we are supporting the use of a ‘buy British’ button on supermarket apps which enable people to selectively source food from this country.

"Sector pressures and needs are all included in the NFU’s recent manifesto, which calls for all political parties to support measures which help British farmers and growers to continue to deliver for the environment, economy and local communities while producing more of the great British food we all enjoy.

"With a General Election looming in the months ahead there is a real chance for Shropshire politicians and those across the country to make a real commitment to back our industry and match rhetoric with action."

Mr Price also reflected on Shropshire NFU's recent AGM at The Wroxeter Hotel with NFU Deputy President Tom Bradshaw and John Campion, the West Mercia Crime Commissioner, in attendance.

More than 100 farmers, growers, and industry representatives were in attendance and Mr Price said: "I thought it was good to see competition from farmers for these positions as the boards are essential to help build policy from the grass roots up and flag farming issues.

"I am pleased to say that NFU Shropshire county adviser Edward Garratt will soon host an induction evening for all branch chairs and officeholders.

"I want to assure Shropshire farmers the NFU will continue to fight for an effective government response on the issues having an impact on our businesses and while 2024 will undoubtedly bring more change and with it more challenge, there will also be opportunity. I remain confident that Shropshire farmers will prevail."