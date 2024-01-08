Volunteers wanted for ambition 3000 tree-planting project on community-run farm

Following overwhelming support for their Silvopasture tree planting project, Fordhall Organic Farm in Market Drayton is going to need all the help they can get to settle in a whole range of new young trees.

The project, which involves planting a range of tree species in pastures, to benefit livestock, the climate and biodiversity, aims to plant around 3000 trees over its course.

As a result, they are looking to expand their already well-established volunteer programme.

Fordhall’s volunteers get involved with many different elements of farm life, from conservation to maintenance and cafe support.

Recently, a band of volunteers donated their time to expertly create a floating path along one of the farm’s popular walking trails – these paths use sheep fleece from Fordhall's own sheep as a path underlay in boggy areas, in place of less environmentally friendly synthetic underlays.

Volunteers are already getting stuck in with the Silvopasture appeal – a previous working weekend seeing a margin of trees planted from Fordhall’s Ringwork and Bailey heritage site to one of their wildlife ponds.

There was also a recent visit from the local Air Cadets group, who braved the short daylight hours and muddy conditions to help plant willow whips.

Charlotte Hollins, Fordhall Community Land Initiative general manager, said: "What a response we have had to this project already! The fundraising response has been nothing short of amazing. But it’s not just about the money of course – we have had lovely volunteers donate their time to us, not just to plant trees, but to record donations in the office too; and we have even had donations of Shropshire trees people have grown themselves!

"Providing shelter, forage and even medicinal benefits, these trees will create ‘living barns’ and ‘medicine cabinets’ for our livestock, who live outside year-round. This follows the foggage system pioneered by Dad [Arthur Hollins].

"Planting 3000 trees is going to be no small task though! This is why we are putting the call out for volunteer tree planters to help us take this project from a dream to a reality – no previous experience is necessary at all, just a willingness to get stuck in with us.

"Volunteering certainly is a great way to learn some new skills, or indeed share your own, but it can also be a wonderfully fulfilling way to spend your free time. It has a real feel good factor to it!"

The farm's first working weekend of 2024 will be running on January 27 and 28, for those wanting to give volunteering a go.

To enquire, email mike.grabarz@fordhallfarm.com