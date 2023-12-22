A total of 224 dressed poultry went under the hammer, with 178 turkeys selling to £125 and averaging £71.66. Twenty-four geese sold to £200 and averaged £103.38 while 22 ducks sold to £100 and averaged £66.

“It appears that geese are in short supply nationally which resulted in 10 1/2lb geese selling for £200 twice for Mr O. Rowland of Kidderminster,” said Jonny Dymond, Halls’ senior auctioneer and Shrewsbury Auction Centre manager.

“Turkeys were also a great trade from first to last with the top price of £125 for a 27 1/4lb turkey from C. C. & S. M. Edwards of Norbury Turkeys to the last bird of the day, a 8 3/4lb turkey which achieved £45!

“The best ducks ever offered in the market were presented by C. C. & S. M. Edwards and peaked at £100 for a 9 1/2 lb bird.

“It was a pleasure to sell with smiling vendors and buyers 10 deep around the pens. I would dare to say that we could sell twice the number of birds as the reputation of the Shrewsbury Christmas Poultry Sale continues to grow every year!”

The dressed poultry sale was judged by Alan Tomlinson who awarded the best bird prize to a 27 ¾lb turkey for Norbury Turkeys. Other award winners were: best turkey, Argae Turkeys for a 19 ½ lb bird; heaviest turkey, Norbury Turkeys for a 28 ¼ lb bird; best goose, Norbury Turkeys for a 9 ½ lb bird and best duck, T. G. Stubbs with a 7 3/4lb bird.

“The entry of fresh turkeys, geese and ducks was superb,” said Mr Tomlinson. “The turkey from Norbury Turkeys just held the edge for the best bird award. It was a little better finished with a nice layer of fat on both the breast and back.”

Leading turkey prices: £125 C. C. & S. M. Edwards, £120 C. Benson, £100 C. C. & S. M. Benson and D. Lewis. Ducks: £100 and £90 C. C. & S. M. Edwards. Geese: £200 to £175 for O. Rowland.