Chicken farm extension plan lodged for third time

The scheme would see two broiler sheds built at Morton Ley Farm, near Llynclys, adding to the four existing poultry units which are currently operated by Morton Growers Ltd at the site.

The plans state that up to 90,000 birds could be housed in the two new units per cycle, with a predicted 7.6 42 day cycles per year including a six-day turnaround period in between each batch.

“The birds will be grown for a food processing company that supplies chicken to the retail trade. In order to supply the retail trade, all farmers must as a minimum, be members of the independently audited Red Tractor Farm Assured Chicken Scheme,” read a supporting planning statement from agent Roger Parry.

“As a worst case the proposal assessed for the EIA(Environmental Impact Assessment) is for a broiler meat production unit with the capacity for 90,000 broiler chickens per crop cycle and an annual meat production capacity of 1,800 tonnes and an annual manure production capacity of around 1,620 tonnes. The broiler unit will be integrated into the applicant’s arable enterprise and existing poultry unit to increase efficiency and sustainability.”

Two previous similar proposals have been brought forward for the site, once in 2021 and a more recent application in January 2023, which was withdrawn in February. That scheme attracted two objections from Oswestry Rural Parish Council, relating to what it described as an “increased risk of accidents” at the Llynclys crossroads, and issues with the completeness and quality of the supplied environmental studies accompanying the plans.

The updated scheme says there would be a maximum of seven heavy goods vehicles travelling to and from the site during removal periods, with a maximum of two per hour. Main access to the road network would be via the A483 at the Llynclys crossroads.

“The proposal is a sustainable economic development that will contribute positively to the UK poultry sector. In addition to the wider national benefit, the extension will create a full time employment position as well as indirectly contributing to the local economy through feed contracts, building contracts, veterinary employment etc,” the statement added.

Should planning be approved, the units could be operational within three months.

The scheme will be decided by Shropshire Council’s planning department in due course.