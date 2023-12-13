Exceptional trade at auctioneers Halls’ Christmas dairy show and sale

Top quality, freshly calved dairy cows and heifers competed for the Bryan Challenor Cup, named after the legendary dairy farmer and businessman from Abergavenny who died aged 70 in 2016 after a brave battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Against stiff competition, Gerald Allsop from Enchmarsh, near Cardington, secured the coveted silverware for the second time – his previous victory in 2009 set a heifer price record which stood for many years.

The champion was a fresh heifer, Enchmarsh Dalliance Dawn, which sold to a Mid Wales buyer for £3,150.

Mr Allsop, who milks around 100 cows, said: “I am delighted to win the cup because dairy farming is my life and I have been supporting Shrewsbury market for a long time.”

Reserve champion and top cow was Dilandy Duke Gladys from Andrew Shakeshaft of Ellesmere which sold for £2,500.

The show was judged by Shropshire dairy farmer Richard Bowdler said of the champion: “She was a correct, well balanced heifer with a lovely udder.

“I was very impressed with the quality of the cattle throughout which was a credit to the vendors and the market.”

An entry of 109 dairy cattle went under the hammer with 20 fresh cows selling to £3,000 and averaging £1,937.50, 47 fresh heifers selling to £3,150 and averaging £1,971.30, two in-calf heifers selling to £1,250 and averaging£758.18, 10 bulling heifers selling to £830 and averaging £741 and 20 heifer calves selling to £280 and averaging £182.

Andrew Shakeshaft (second from right), owner of the reserve champion and top dairy cow, with (from left) Halls chairman Allen Gittins, Ashley Latham from Livestock Supplies and judge Richard Bowdler.

A total of 37 vendors from Aberystwyth to Lutterworth entered cattle in the show and sale and there were 30 successful buyers from Derbyshire, West Wales, Shropshire and surrounding counties.

“We have had an exceptional year in the dairy ring and the Bryan Challenor Cup show and sale was the crowing jewel,” said Halls’ senior auctioneer Jonny Dymond, manager of Shrewsbury Auction Centre.

“The ring was abuzz from the judging through to the sale ring, with the trade flying from the first bid of the day. The shortlist for the cup included seven cows and 11 heifers with 12 different vendors having cattle brought forward to judging.

“There were admiring comments from around the ring for the quality of the cattle presented. I must thank buyers, sellers and staff for their support throughout the year and our show sponsors.”

The other prizewinners were: Cows: 2, Springlebee Doc Almira from P. D. and R. L. Fenton which sold for £3,000; 3, Nobold Secretariat Licorice from T. H. Roberts & Son which sold for £2,780.

Heifers: 2, Dilandy Renegade Gladys from D. & A. C. Shakeshaft which sold for £2,820; 3. Commercial heifers from P. D. & R. L. Fenton which sold for £2,600.

Outside of the prizes but in the top prices were the team from J. M. & D. Shepherd & Son of Bakewell with Meldamar Redcarpet Jilly 72 which sold giving 32kg for £2,680.

Three further heifers sold to £2,650 twice for Mr Shakeshaft’s Dilandy herd and also for A. D. & R. M. Thomas from Lutterworth with Wolston Dreamer Duchess 29 at £2,650.

First heifer in the market from B. & L. Whitfield, Alderbarrow Cyprus Brenda 3, sold at £2,520. Local supporters Tony and Ollie Wilson of Leebotwood sold a square and balanced commercial heifer by Bomaz Fynn at £2,480.

The exceptional cows included J. M. & D. Shepherd’s Meldamar Alcove Eilwen 158, giving 45kg and selling for £2,780. Eleven cows sold for £2,000 or more.

In-calf heifers for January sold for £1,250 for E. L., L. D. and D. A. Evans, just served heifers from the Millsco herd sold to £780, bulling heifers from the Hazelcroft herd of R. P. & N. H. Birchell peaked at £830 twice and September heifer calves sold to £280 five times for H. V. Wright & Son Ltd. Fresh heifer calves sold to £140 thrice for Richard Bowdler Ltd.

Show sponsors were sponsors World Wide Sires, HJ Lea Oakes, Livestock Supplies, Mona Dairy, PG Nutrition, NWF Agriculture, the Shropshire Holstein Club, G. H. Bradshaw, Morris Corfield, Oakwood Farm Supplies.