Shropshire Farming Talk: Flooding solutions can be found

Storm Babet and Ciaran left destruction its wake and our thoughts go to those who lost loved ones, their homes and businesses.

Country-wide we have seen thousands of acres of winter crops drowned – the downpours will have a significant impact on Harvest 2024.

Climate change is making extreme weather events more frequent and Shropshire farmers can be part of the solution given the right tools and support.

We have called on all political parties to set out their plans to protect farmland from flooding and where agricultural land is part of the solution, such as providing flood water storage, it must be planned, agreed and paid for.

A comprehensive water management strategy that sets out how farmers can collaborate better with government, local authorities, water companies and the Environment Agency is needed.

Critical to this will be significant water infrastructure investment – an ambitious upgrade of ageing flood defences, drainage and proper maintenance of waterways.

A serious commitment will have benefits for everyone and protect our communities.

Sign the NFU’s letter calling for political action on flooding.

You can do so, by visiting campaigns.countrysideonline.co.uk/page/137851/petition/1 online.

by Oliver Cartwright, NFU