TV gardener Adam puts reputation on the line with hat-trick of roles at Royal Welsh

Adam Jones, one of the presenters of the S4C series, Garddio a Mwy, is also going to be kept busy as the honorary director of the horticulture section at the Royal Welsh Show in Llanelwedd which he revived last year.

On top of all of that he will also be on screen for a special edition of the programme from the showground alongside his fellow presenters, Meinir Gwilym and Sioned Edwards, which will be shown at 8.25pm on Monday, July 28.

Known as Adam yn yr Ardd, the renowned gardener, is a familiar face and voice having appeared regularly on BBC Radio Cymru and S4C programmes Prynhawn Da and Heno and has featured on the BBC2 programme Gardeners World.

In recent years he has developed a large following on social media with over 26,000 followers on Instagram (@adamynyrardd).

At this year’s show, he’ll be putting his reputation on the line by entering several classes in the horticultural section.

Adam admits to being a bit nervous about the outcome and viewers will be able to find out how he gets on during the programme that’s made by Caernarfon-based TV production company Cwmni Da.

Adam Jones. Photo: Ceidiog PR

He said: "I don't know how I'll get on because it's the first time I've entered. It's one thing to grow fruit, vegetables and flowers but it's another thing entirely to grow something that will catch the eye of the judges and win that coveted red certificate for a first place.

"I've entered classes for sweet peas and pelargoniums which are among the most highly sought prizes at the show along with some soft fruits. I've also entered the class for a display of five vegetables but I don't know which vegetables I'll bring along to Llanelwedd yet," he said.

Last year Adam relaunched the horticultural section at the show overseeing the development of the new horticultural village, liaising with key stakeholders, and bringing exhibitors and sponsorship opportunities to the Royal Welsh Show.

He’s come a long way since he began gardening at the age of three, learning from his beloved grandfather, and he’s now an advocate of an organic and nature-friendly approach.

According to Adam, from Gorslas, near Llanelli, he’s keen to encourage and enhance biodiversity and spreads the green gospel working with schools and community groups.

“I was delighted to be offered this fantastic opportunity to work with the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society and excellent individuals from across Wales to realise the potential of the new horticultural village.

"It is encouraging a new generation of exhibitors and growers to compete and celebrate their work, with a big focus on education. The opportunities to work together with groups across Wales and promote horticulture are endless," he said.

"For the programme, we'll be filming the set-up of the show over the weekend and seeing how the growers arrange their displays ready for the judges.

"While I'll be rather tied up with my official duties during the show Meinir will be able to wander around the horticultural village while Sioned will focus on the flower arranging classes.”

Adam joined Garddio a Mwy as a regular presenter in April and said he is thoroughly enjoying the experience.

Garddio a Mwy producer Euros Wyn said the special programme from the Royal Welsh Show would reflect all aspects of horticulture.

"We're still in the process of firming up what will be in the programme. Filming will start before the show gets under way following Adam as the setting up of the horticultural village gets underway.

“We'll naturally speak with growers, exhibitors and visitors to the show and hopefully follow some of the competitors as they prepare for the event.

"We will be visiting a garden in the old Caernarfonshire before the programme and we’ll will visit some schoolchildren who are preparing to compete in their own special class at the show.

"There will be something that will hopefully appeal to everyone in this special programme," he said.

Meanwhile, the fund-raising has gone into overdrive in the feature county of the old Caernarfonshire

Show President John Owen, from Rowen near Conwy, and Show Ambassador Rhys Griffiths from Llanbedrog near Pwllheli, said many events have already been staged.

Mr Owen said: "Funds have been raised in the past by the other counties to support the Show to erect new buildings and improve facilities. We have been raising funds for the show and we have something in mind but we are not there yet to reveal what this might be.

"The fund-raising events have ranged from sponsored bike-rides to car treasure hunts to sheepdog trials and a President’s Ball which will held in Caernarfon in October.

"Our main aim is to support the show and make 2025 one of the best Royal Welsh Shows," said Mr Owen.

An experienced show-goer Mr Owen and his wife Marian have been showing sheep at the show since 1989.

Their son Dafydd is now carrying on the family tradition showing his Beltex and Cheviot sheep as well as Black Welsh Mountain and Hill Radnor sheep which are both considered to be rare breeds.

The couple have also been responsible for greeting the Show President to Llanelwedd and taking them around the vast showground each year since 2012, an honour they will receive themselves this year.

"The show is an important part of the calendar for farmers across Wales and we are looking forward to going around the show and meeting our Royal guest," said Mrs Owen.

Show officials revealed Princess Anne will continue her long-standing association with the event and will be making her seventh visit to the showground.

As President of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth, the King's sister will attend the annual general meeting and the show, which she last attended in 2022.

Mrs Owen added: "Princess Anne knows what she is talking about and is very supportive of farming."

Garddio a Mwy is broadcast on S4C on Monday evenings at 8.25pm. The programme will be available on demand on S4C Clic and BBCiplayer and other platforms. English subtitles are also available.