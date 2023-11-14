Tom takes on new Shropshire role with Cefetra Grain

Andrew Geraghty has joined Cefetra, the UK and Ireland pioneering supply chain manager for grains and animal feed raw materials, to be part of the team for Scotland and the Borders, while Tom Mundy has taken on Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

The new Cefetra farm grain buyers will manage farmer customer contacts while securing new clients, as well as negotiating contracts for farm grain and oilseed purchases and coordinating fertiliser, seed and specialist crop sale contracts.

Based at Cefetra’s Ormiston Grain Storage Facility in Scotland, Andrew Geraghty joins after gaining experience in the dairy sector in his native Ireland. Raised as the third generation of dairy farmers on a farm in County Meath, he most recently worked as a farm sustainability development advisor then a milk supply manager for Glanbia, which later rebranded as farmer owned co-operative Tirlán.

Andrew said: “Coming from a dairy background I enjoy working with farmers and can relate to them, which has helped me get started in a new sector with Cefetra Grain. I am eager to learn and have picked up so much already thanks to the support of the team around me, who have been so helpful.

“When the opportunity to join Cefetra Grain came up, I was excited by the new challenge and delighted to be given the chance to help grow the business as it is an excellent company with a great reputation.”

Operating from the grain trading office in Whitchurch, Tom joined having worked for international food and agri-business Olam Group. The move represents a return home for Tom, who was brought up in Shropshire.

He said: “I was working in Nigeria as a procurement manager specialising in cocoa having built experience with Olam at the London office. I was keen to join Cefetra Grain as the company is growing and has a great future.

“Having the opportunity to come back to Shropshire which I know so well meant a great deal so I am looking to forward to supporting the drive for growth in this region.”

Simon Wilcox, Manager of UK Farm Grain Origination, said: “We are delighted to welcome Andrew and Tom to the business and look forward to working with them to achieve our goals.”