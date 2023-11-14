Making a mark in the dairy world: Holstein Young Breeders

In a nutshell, HYB is Holstein UK's youth movement and platform for the next generation of UK dairy farmers.

The future of the UK dairy industry lies in today's youth, and as a breed society, we strive to keep that concept at the heart of everything we do. It is our belief that investing in the development of our members contributes to the industry as a whole.

Many of our members are too young to work in the industry, but that doesn't stop them from being heavily involved with the business at home.

HYB is open to anyone 26 years of age or younger. Many of our young breeders are interested in showing cattle, while others have a purely commercial intent, and many have a mixture of the two.

While many of our members do not come from a farming background, or own farms, a significant proportion of them work not only in family businesses, but also in jobs such as vets, herdsmen, and fertility specialists as well.

Through HYB, young agricultural enthusiasts can participate in a wide range of exciting activities that promote learning while providing new experiences and opportunities to socialise with others who share similar interests.

There are 21 active regional clubs which are overseen by Club Coordinators who help organize regional events and communicate with the National Coordinator so that members can participate in national awards and events.

The HYB year is full of exciting events, and getting involved has numerous benefits. Annually, the HYB Weekend Rally and All Breeds All Britain Calf Show are two of the largest events which bring members from all across the UK together to socialise, compete, learn and have fun.

The Shropshire Club is very active and has so much to offer, from events focused on stock judging, to workshops where you can learn how to select, feed, wash and clip your calf.

The club hosts training days multiple times throughout the year and welcomes new members to join in. This is a great way to meet everyone and get involved!

Club activities don’t all revolve around clipping, cows and calves! From bowling, ice skating and treasure hunts, to evening barbecues and black tie dinners.

There are so many ways to get involved and socialise with like-minded young people!

To find out more, visit hyb.org.uk

Naomi Lewis, National HYB Coordinator