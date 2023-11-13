Shropshire's TR Machinery appoints new sales director

TR Machinery has named Martyn Gardner as sales director for their Fendt business.

Martyn has a wealth of experience in the agricultural sector, starting his career at Rea Valley Tractors as an agri student.

He then farmed before his first sales role in 2006 at TR Machinery’s sister company, RVW Pugh.

For the last 11 years, he has worked at Standen Engineering as sales manager and director.

Robert Pugh, Group Chairman for RVW Pugh, which TR Machinery is a part of, said: “Martyn’s wealth of knowledge of the agricultural industry and first hand knowledge of farming and contracting gives him the knowledge to be able to put our customers needs at the forefront of our business."

Martyn added: “I am so pleased to be joining the TR Machinery team, I know the great reputation TR Machinery and RVW Pugh have in the Mid Wales, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire areas, and look forward to meeting the loyal customer base it has.

"My knowledge and experience in different forms throughout the industry will allow me to help each individual customer with their specific needs.”

TR Machinery, and previously RVW Pugh, has held the Fendt franchise since 2000 and continues to grow their agricultural business. TR Machinery holds the franchises for Merlo, Vaderstad, Sumo, Alpego, Teagle, Yamaha, Sulky and AW Trailers.