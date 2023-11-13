Harper Adams vice chancellor honoured for ongoing contribution to agriculture

The English Panel of the Council for Awards of the Royal Agricultural Societies (CARAS) held a ceremony in the House of Lords to bestow their latest awards.

Each of the awards are a celebration by recognition of the remarkable personal achievements and contribution of individuals to the many sectors within the food and farming industry, as well as within society.

The ceremony was hosted by Lord Taylor of Holbeach CBE FRAgS and in the presence of DEFRA farming minister Mark Spencer MP FRAgS.

Lord Taylor of Holbeach said: ‘It is an absolute pleasure and honour to host this special occasion. What incredible people we have in our industry who work so hard; it is wonderful to celebrate and give thanks to them.”

Professor Lee received his Associate Award (ARAgS) for his work in supporting Sustainable Agriculture through research and education.

His nomination was supported by Harper Adams Governor Debbie Winstanley – who was herself awarded a Fellowship at the 2022 Ceremony – and Mary Quicke MBE.

Professor Lee said: “I am thrilled and honoured to be acknowledged in this way by such a prestigious organisation.

“However, it is of course not just my award, science is not done in isolation, but with fantastic collaboration across the institutes I have worked for and with.

"I was particularly delighted that the work carried out of the Global Farm Platform on developing global solutions for sustainable ruminant livestock systems and the School of Sustainable Food and Farming on supporting UK farmers to make the just transition were specifically noted in my award recital."