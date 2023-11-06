White House Farm is beautifully located in the rural hamlet of Binweston, near Worthen, just 10 miles from Welshpool and 14 miles from Shrewsbury.

The sale is being handled by Halls and at the centre of the farm is a five-bedroomed original Welsh longhouse with interesting traditional features.

The farm

The property also comprises a range of traditional buildings with planning consent for conversion to two homes and a garage, two building plots with full planning permission for two, detached homes and two lots of productive arable and grassland extending to 101.94 acres.

“The sale of White House Farm offers purchasers the opportunity to acquire a well-situated and versatile property, located in a popular area of Shropshire bordering Wales,” said Louise Preece, an associate director of Halls.

Lot one includes the timber-framed, rendered brick and stone farmhouse which provides comfortable accommodation with exposed timbers and framework throughout.

The kitchen area

The ground floor has a farmhouse kitchen/breakfast room, former dairy/salting room, back kitchen, utility, boot room, living room with log burner and back boiler, dining room with an open fire, pantry and a cellar. Two separate staircases rise to the first floor where there are five bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The farmhouse has a large lawn to the rear with a rockery and boundary fence. Domestic outbuildings include a log store and workshop with double steel doors and an inspection pit.

Lot two comprises the range of 19th century red brick barns with planning consent for conversion to two homes with three bedrooms each, a detached garage, parking and garden areas, access from the adjacent road and demolition of steel framed and block buildings.

Lot three comprises 91.24 acres of versatile arable and grassland and a menage with a ‘Carpet Gallops’ shredded carpet surface.

The land

Lot four includes 10.70 acres of productive permanent grassland with road access and lot five is a development site with planning consent for two detached homes with attached garages.

Potential buyers must complete and return a tender form to Louise Preece at Halls’ Battlefield head office by 12pm on Monday, November 27. Viewing is by appointment on 01743 450700.