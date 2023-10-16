Graduation joy for Morris Corfield apprentice

By Matthew Panter

A company with a base in Broseley has revealed its latest apprentice technician has successfully graduated.

Ryan Fleet collects his award
Ryan Fleet collects his award

Morris Corfield's Ryan Fleet has graduated from his four-year CLAAS apprenticeship at Reaseheath College, in Cheshire

Ryan was joined by Morris Corfields’ Darren Duppa and James Baldini alongside his parents and girlfriend Kim at CLAAS UK Headquarters in Saxham to receive his certificate.

He was also awarded for the most contribution to the CLAAS Apprenticeship whilst at college.

The CLAAS UK Apprenticeship Scheme was established in 2022 and is delivered under one roof in their state-of-the-art Academy, on the site of the CUK headquarters.

CLAAS Apprentices benefit from new bespoke facilities including specialist fabrication and engine workshops, classrooms and a break-out area, along with an excellent on-site restaurant.

Block release sessions are delivered by qualified in-house trainers and you work on the most up to date CLAAS machinery, giving a great grounding for a future career in the industry.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales.

