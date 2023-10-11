Vintage tractors on sale at Shrewsbury auction

The three vintage tractors that belonged to the late Alf Smith.

The auction, which begins at 10am, includes three vintage tractors owned by the late Mr Alf Smith of Eaton Constantine, Shrewsbury – an Industrial Fordson Major 2WD, a Fordson Power Major 2WD with a Cookes timber winch and cable and a Ferguson TE20 2WD.

The tractor line-up continues with 2020 New Holland T4-55, a New Holland TS115 with front end loader, a 1992 Case International 895XL 4WD, a1982 Massey Ferguson 565-30C 2WD, McCormick International 414 2WD, Zetor 7045 4WD with loader, a 1980 John Deere 3040 Power Synchron 2WD, a1972 International 454 2W, an International 354 2WD, 1973 International 574 2WD, John Deere 2130 2WD, Kubota B7100 HST 2WD compact tractor with front loader, bucket and rear mower conditioner and a Foran 5500 T4.

“Most of the vintage tractors come directly from farms and collections,” said Henry Hyde from Halls.

“It’s a bumper autumn sale in response to the high demand for second hand machinery and farmers wishing to clear their sheds ready for winter.”

The auction will also include a selection of trailers and implements, livestock equipment, tools and sundries.

Entries are being accepted by auctioneers Halls until tomorrow.