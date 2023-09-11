Morris Corfield welcomes new apprentice

Morgan Dyer joined Morris Corfield’s Aftersales Director Darren Duppa on his induction day.

Morgan Dyer joined Morris Corfield’s Aftersales Director Darren Duppa on his induction day.

His arrival was through the CLAAS UK Apprenticeship Scheme, which was established last year and is delivered at a state-of-the-art academy on the site of the CUK headquarters at Saxham.

A CUK apprentice benefits from new bespoke facilities including specialist fabrication and engine workshops, classrooms and a break-out area, along with an excellent on-site restaurant.

Block release sessions are delivered by qualified in-house trainers and apprentices work on the most up-to-date CLAAS machinery.

A spokesperson for Morris Cofield said: "This is a great time to consider an apprenticeship with CLAAS UK, with the need for skilled people within the agricultural industry rising as technology continues to advance.