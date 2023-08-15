Student satisfaction high at Harper Adams University, study shows

Harper Adams

Results published from a revised National Student Survey, which used different questions and measures to previous years, saw Harper Adams University outcomes improved across several areas.

Notably, the Newport university is in the top five highest-ranked providers across the whole of the UK for delivering courses that prepare their students for future careers.

It builds on the university’s outstanding Graduate Outcomes Survey result from June, which placed Harper Adams top in the UK with the highest graduate employment and further study (99.2 per cent) for graduates surveyed 15 months after completing their studies.

“Providing an education that prepares our students to make the difference in their chosen industries is core to the Harper Adams mission,” says Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ken Sloan. “So, it is wonderful to learn that this year’s graduating class believes we are continuing to do exactly that.

“Our combination of outstanding teaching, courses designed in collaboration with and supported by employers, work-based learning embedded in all courses – including projects with industry, placements and consultancy and research work undertaken by our students to deliver innovation with companies - and our extensive and supportive network of industry partners and employers is a recipe for immense success.

“I want to thank everyone who contributes and thank the students themselves for their feedback across all survey measures, which will be used to ensure we can keep on growing, together.”

The University achieved the third highest position in the UK (92.3 per cent positive responses) for “Academic Support” and top 20 positions for both “Teaching on my Course” and “Learning Opportunities”.

Building its position as a designated provider of world-leading specialist education by the Office for Students, Harper Adams achieved an outstanding 95.1 per cent positivity score for how well teaching staff explain things, 92.7 per cent for how well staff have supported students’ learning and 91.8 per cent for how easy it is for students to contact staff when they need to.

Further, in relation to wellbeing and support services, library resources and specialist facilities, Harper Adams scores were well ahead of the sector.

Dr Simone Clarke, Pro Vice-Chancellor Education and Students, said: “I am delighted with these exceptionally good results which are testimony to the talent and dedication of our colleagues and students across the entire university community.

“Supporting our students is a collaboration involving academic departments, professional, technical and support teams, all working together to support students through each stage of their journey to help them enjoy their time with us and graduate ready to make a difference in the world.

“These results reflect the strength of our community and excellence in teaching, learning and student support, across the whole university.”