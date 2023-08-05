Success and no buts about it... Chloe Peruzza 12 from Hereford with one of her sheep

The one day agricultural show is one of the biggest of its type in the country but show chairman Alan Watkins said within a few days the land will return to its usual use as a sheep field.

Mr Watkins said the attendance figures for Thursday's event are not yet known but added: "We are very pleased with the way it went.

Sandy Wilson, 8, and Millie Birch from Stafford, giving their Beef Shorthorn a blow dry

Burwarton Show

Burwarton Show

"There was one sharp shower during the day but then the wind and sun dried out the land. We had to tow some cars on to the land but did not need to tow any off."

He praised the near 400 volunteers without whom he said the show could not run.

Burwarton Show

Burwarton Show

Richard Hall from Ironbridge

"We are first and foremost an agricultural show, we like to educate the public by showing them the warts and all of farming," he added. "And we achieved that."

A date has already been fixed for next year's show, August 1, 2024.

Burwarton Show

Leo Evans, 4, and Duncan Evans, with Tyler Evans on the tractor

Burwarton Show

Ann Watkins and Bernie Corr from Wolverhampton

Burwarton Show

Caradoc Charcoal

Felix Nelson, of Felix's Forge, and Millie and Poppy Devonport, 8

Burwarton Show