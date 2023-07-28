Shropshire Farming Talk: Why county shows remain important in today's digital age

County shows are popular

Shining a light on the UK’s rich rural heritage, such events celebrate the crucial role our farmers, landowners and countryside play in the local economy.

Of course, much like our farmers and their rural businesses, county shows have had to adapt with the times, now often encompassing a range of family-friendly activities that appeal to a wide audience.

But at their heart they are still primarily agricultural shows, educating visitors about where their food comes from and how their rural surroundings are managed.

In this digital age they also play a valuable function for farmers– providing a wonderful social occasion and helping to connect consumers with producers.

Savills has been supporting county shows for generations – and very often it is the first event many of our offices will look for when planning their list of events for the year.

Sarah Lewis

There is much to celebrate about our rural economy and county shows provide the perfect stage.

What are the benefits of attending a local county show?

1. Find out about new technologies that could help your business.

2. Discuss the market – discover the latest trends and check out your competition.

3. Network with existing business contacts and make new ones.

4. Fun for all the family – with activities for children, it’s a chance for them to see first-hand the best of local farming and the countryside.

5. Ability to speak to leading experts on a wide range of topics including business, nutrition, machinery and renewable energy, all on the same day.

6. Local shows often showcase Young Farmers Clubs, which are the lifeblood of future farming generations.

And here are some tips for making the most of a county show..

1.Arrive early to avoid the traffic and the queues. Also, you’ll be able to see the livestock exhibitors preparing their horses, cattle and sheep for their moment in the show ring.

2. Try the produce on offer at stalls selling locally produced food and drink.

3.Pace yourself and stay for the end – the show will often culminate in a grand parade showing off all the winners from the showing classes held throughout the day.

4.Remember to make a note of where your vehicle is parked. The outlook may look very different when you return to your car park, particularly if you arrived early.