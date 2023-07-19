The Nantwich Show

The agricultural show will be held at Reaseheath Old Hall for a second year on Wednesday, July 26.

Organisers have been delighted with the response from traders, reporting a 75 per cent return rate plus an additional 10 per cent of stands making a grand total of over 250 trade stands packed into this one-day event.

The Nantwich Agricultural Society have again secured sponsorship from local businesses including HJ Lea Oakes, Reaseheath College, Mornflake, SugaRich, The Great British Cheese Company, Go-Too Bus, Whitegates Estate Agents, Applewood Independent, Livestock Supplies, Sandstone Vets, Lely Robotics and Cheshire Lamont and it is thanks to the generosity of these companies and a grant from Nantwich Town Council that the Society can confidently plan for a Show each year.

Volunteer coordinators Christine Ewan and Jackie Keegan have been recruiting and training volunteers for nine months and have a strong team of over 150 volunteers including individuals, youth and faith groups and businesses that have allowed staff to volunteer for staff development.

Nantwich Agricultural Society Chairman Michael-John Parkin said “I am really pleased with how the organising team has pulled together and designed a really impressive agricultural show. We enjoyed friendly competition between our livestock classes with cattle and sheep entries taking over each other every week.

Michael-John added: “In total we have over 100 sheep and 100 cattle entered, 49 Agricultural stands, 56 Lifestyle, 36 Food, 12 Professional Services, 8 Motor Vehicle, over 30 Community and Countryside activities and 50 externally sourced traders in the Creative Crafts Marquee.”

There are numerous competitions in floral art, home produce, arts and crafts, pigeons and eggs, The Sheep Show, circus skills, a climbing wall, fly fishing, giant tortoises, The Scots Marching Band, Crewe Brass, funky choir, and multiple food courts.

A Shuttle Bus service will be running from Nantwich Town Football Club to Nantwich Bus Station then on to Entrance 4 of Reaseheath College where visitors will just need to walk about six minutes through campus and safely onto the Showground.

The car parks are located at CW5 6EL.