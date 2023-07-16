Farmers warned of danger of 'spontaneous combustion of wet haystacks' as barn fires increase

By David TooleyFarmingPublished:

Farmers in Shropshire have been warned of the dangers posted by the spontaneous combustion of wet haystacks.

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue
Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says it is seeing an increase in barn fires containing stacked hay and say that "wet hay is more likely to lead to spontaneous combustion than dry."

Fire fighters say that hay fires generally occur within six weeks of baling and heating of the wet hay usually peaks within three to seven days.

Fire crews across the county have responded to barn fires in recent weeks.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service advises farmers to check regularly and has more farm safety advice online https://ow.ly/nill50PbCAC

Scientists at North Dakota State University in the USA say high-moisture haystacks and bales can catch on fire because they have chemical reactions that build heat. The larger the haystack, the less cooling that occurs to offset the heat.

When hay’s internal temperature rises above 55 degrees Celsius a chemical reaction begins to produce flammable gas that can ignite if the temperature goes high enough, they say.

Farming
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News