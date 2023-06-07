Harper Adams University strengthens ties at Cereals 2023

The Harper Adams University stand

The event returns on June 13-14 at Thoresby Estate in Nottinghamshire, with a host of knowledge exchange events, demonstrations, tradestands and more.

For this year’s event, Cereals will be working with Harper Adams as its Education partner – and employees, students and alumni of the University will all be appearing as speakers across its seminar programme.

Sarah Swinnerton, Shows and Events Lead at Harper Adams, said: “We’ve had a long-standing relationship with Cereals, with our tradestand a regular fixture on the showground and our academics regular participants in the talks at the event.

“We’re delighted to be building on that relationship this year and extending the work we do together – it’s a great way to show the impact that our research and teaching can have when we work alongside industry partners such as those at Cereals!”

Harper Adams University can be found at stand 908 on the site, overlooking the Syngenta Sprays and Sprayers arena.

Members of the University’s events team, academics and researchers will be on hand to speak to prospective students, University alumni and industry representatives.

Fittingly, there will also be the chance to see some of the latest technology from AutoSpray Systems – who have worked with experts on the University’s Hands-Free Farm and other projects, and who are currently running a revolutionary new short course in partnership with the University.

The course, which aims to train its participants with the practical skills they need for drone spraying operations, was the only one of its kind in the UK when it was launched earlier this year.

Among the speakers from Harper Adams who will be taking part in seminars during the two days are final year BSc (Hons) Agriculture student Lawrence Castle who will be speaking about his research into the current state of drainage in the UK; Senior Engagement Fellow Kit Franklin, who will appear on the Cereals main stage as part of a panel discussing New Thinking, New Technology; and Dr Nicola Randall, Director at the Centre for Evidence-Based Agriculture at Harper Adams.