Tractors sell for up to £8,500 at Shropshire farm dispersal

Vintage 1979 Massey Ferguson 575

Halls Auctioneers reported the sale at Holly Farm near Whitchurch witnessed 'phenomenal trade' and an enthusiastic crowd throughout the day.

The event featured the dispersal of Mr. & Mrs. J. G. Burrough's collection, along with entries from neighbouring farms, graciously permitted for the occasion.

A wide range of 100 lots, comprising small items, tools, and sundries, captivated buyers.

Notable highlights of the sale included lot 80, an exquisite Stone Trough, which fetched an impressive £310.

A pair of MMB aluminium Milk Churns, garnered a remarkable £170, a Cast Iron Pig Feeder, sold for £130, and lot 71, a set of lamb weighing scales, changed hands for £100.

The tremendous attendance demonstrated the substantial following garnered by a Saturday sale of authentic farm machinery and vintage equipment.

The highlight of the day was a fully restored 1970 Massey Ferguson135 in exceptional condition, which fetched £8,400.

It was closely followed by lot 116, the 1979 Massey Ferguson 575 2WD with 6,641 hours, which achieved £6,150, attracting fierce competition from online bidders.

Another 1979 Massey Ferguson 575 with MF80 Loader and 7,210 hours, sold for £5,500 to an online buyer from the South East.