Shropshire Farming Talk: A busy time for RABI

Christine Downes

Shropshire is fortunate in the generosity of its supporters giving their time and expertise.

A recent Coffee, Cake and Chat morning held at The Castle Inn, Bletchley, by kind permission of the Ellis family raised over £2300, split between RABI, Lingen Davies and League of Friends. Thank you to everyone who donated, gave generously, and stayed to chat.

We will be involved with Vron Gate Show, in July, after a recent successful Easter Egg Hunt, over 220 eggs were given out.

RABI encourages farming people to make time to talk, to family, friends and neighbours.

Farming can be tough with worries over loneliness, anxious times, pain and physical injury, and the complex challenges of feeling overlooked by society.

The charity can provide guidance, financial support and practical care to farming people, there is a knowledgeable team, who can access the best way to guide distressed farming people to gain help.

The charity has developed over the last 180 years, to make sure that no should suffer alone.

A range of confidential help is available, from grants to individuals, all tailored for each individual situation.

If you would like to have more information, contact Freephone 24/7 helpline 0800 188 4444.

The financial support of the NFU County Chairman’s Lunch, to be held shortly will enable help to be given to Shropshire farming people, who have contacted RABI, and received advice by the Regional Support Manager.

There is a nationwide team of Regional Managers who guide the volunteers to organise fund raising events, contact Shropshire’s Kate Jones on 07876 492839 or kate.jones@rabi.org.uk

She will be at The Shropshire Show on Saturday, May 27, serving cakes and cups of tea in the NFU marquee.

We hope for glorious weather on June 11 as guests will enjoy a Garden Party at Preen Manor Gardens by kind invitation of Mr and Mrs J Tanner.

There is also a fascinating visit to a Strawberry farm on July 12 – with summer produce at its best. To book, call Moira on 01630 638326

The Shropshire committee is grateful for the individuals, organisations, businesses and young farmers who organise events to raise awareness of RABI.