Farmer and TV presenter Adam Henson helps launch Royal Three Counties Show

Adam Henson, TV Presenter and Farmer with David Prescott, Chief Executive of Three Counties.

Hailed as one of the UK’s biggest celebrations of the Great British countryside, the Royal Three Counties Show offers three days of food, farming and family fun from June 16-18 at Three Counties Showground in Malvern.

The event boasts over 6,000 animals across 35 showing rings, the UK's largest collection of rare breeds and an array of livestock and national breed shows crowning cattle, sheep, goats and pigs across 900 classes.

As a result, the Farm Park was the perfect location for the host county event, with representatives from the area’s farming, countryside and food sectors on hand to celebrate all that is great about Gloucestershire.

Each year one of the three counties takes the host role and it moves between Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Gloucestershire.

To mark the occasion a new Future of Farming Zone is being launched at the show, with a line-up of informative talks, Q&A sessions, networking opportunities and insights into the evolution of the agricultural industry, that feature the latest cutting-edge technology in food and farming.

Other special guests confirmed for the weekend include award-winning food writer, Mark Diacono, hosting the Food & Drink Theatre; Suki Pantal, aka Suki’s Curries and Spices, sharing ‘the real taste of India’; and rising social media star and Weir End Farmer, Ally Hunter-Blair and of course long standing show ambassador, Adam Henson.

Alice Arnold, Royal Three Counties Show Lead, commented: “ We are delighted to be celebrating Gloucestershire as the 2023 Royal Three Counties Show host county. This years will be one of the region’s biggest and best events, introducing a brand new Cheese & Dairy Show, 51 Horse of the Year qualifiers, Royal Parade a prestigious new luxury retail area and so much more. “