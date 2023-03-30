Big interest expected for machinery sale at farm near Shropshire

There will be a sale of farm machinery next month

They have been selected by Jonathon and Suzie Wilkinson to conduct the sale, following the couple's recent announcement to disperse their award-winning Penydyffryn pedigree Holstein dairy herd and let go of their modern and impressive dairy unit at Dyffryn Farm.

Located alongside the A495 Llansantffraid to Llanfair Caereinion road just south of the village of Meifod, Dyffryn Farm is known to be a renowned farming area that attracts the attention of all dairy and livestock farmers.

As a result, this upcoming sale is expected to generate widespread interest among potential buyers.

The sale features a wide range of modern and well-maintained farm machinery and the sale presents an opportunity for interested farmers to acquire top-quality equipment at competitive prices.

"We are delighted to have been chosen by Jonathon and Suzie Wilkinson to manage this important sale," said David Giles, Halls' Head of Machinery Sales. "The sale represents a unique opportunity for dairy and livestock farmers to acquire some of the best farm machinery available on the market."

The auction will take place on Saturday, April 15 at Dyffryn Farm, with viewings available the day before.

Interested buyers are encouraged to register their interest with Halls in advance of the auction.