Parents of farmer who took his own life at 22 in mental health campaign

Lynda and Andy

Leonard Eadon – known as Len – was 22 and a popular young farmer, having completed his studies at Harper Adams University, when he committed suicide in January 2022.

A year on, his parents, Andy and Lynda, have been campaigning to make a very difficult subject more open to discussion and one that young farmers, in particular, recognise and are prepared to talk about.

The couple have been working with Stephanie Berkeley, manager of the Farm Safety Foundation, for the past year to raise awareness among the next generation of farmers of recognising the signs and symptoms of someone struggling and gain the confidence to start what could be a difficult conversation.

They are calling for more support for those making their journey into the industry and have created the Five-a-Day Challenge in Len’s memory.

Lynda said: “When Leonard died, it became a very strong feeling that we had to do something to bring people in the farming community together to talk.

"This is why Andy devised Five-a-Day Challenge – five very simple things you can do every day to look after your mental health.

"More than 18,000 of these bright red challenge cards have been printed and distributed to markets, local young farmers clubs and through the NFU Student Farmer magazine.

"We also commissioned 2,000 copies of the Farm Safety Foundation’s Little Book of Minding Your Head to be printed and distributed to YFCs to support the new mental health curve module that they have developed.

“Our hope is that, because Leonard was so well known and it shocked so many people, we want people to keep talking about it and keep remembering him and realise that they need to be aware of what they’re feeling and reach out if they need it. There is no shame. There is no stigma. But there is support.”

Len’s Five-a-Day Challenge is:

Be honest with yourself and those around you

Talk openly about daily challenges and listen

Care for yourself as well as you care for others

Contact that person you’ve been saying you should

Plan for the unexpected – make the right choices.

Ninety four per cent of UK farmers under the age of 40 rank poor mental health as one of the biggest hidden problems facing farmers today, a recent study by the Farm Safety Foundation found.

Mental wellbeing levels in the industry have been steadily deteriorating over the past three years, the study also found and 36 suicides were registered in England and Wales among the farming and agricultural industry in 2021 according to the Office of National Statistics.

Stephanie Berkeley

Stephanie Berkeley, manager of the Farm Safety Foundation said: “Our research shows that levels of mental health in farming are deteriorating and it is being propelled by – in addition to many other things – the current political climate, stress caused by Covid and its aftermath, spiralling costs and continuing barriers to adequate care for many people living and working in the rural community.

"Farmers also recognise that there are barriers to ‘opening up’ about their mental health, however, having ‘no one to talk to’ was not seen as a significant barrier. This is because we have fantastic farming charities and rural support groups operating in the UK.

“However, calls to rural support helplines have increased or become more complex over the past three years. For example, in Wales, Tir Dewi have noted five to eight times the volume of calls to their helpline and The DPJ Foundation have made 47 per cent more counselling referrals.

“Urgent action is needed to support the ongoing mental health of our farmers. We need to take the pressure off these rural support groups and charities who are increasingly relied upon to provide support for those in crisis situations."

With worryingly low levels of mental wellbeing identified by its own Big Farming Survey, the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) recently launched two new support services.

RABI’s head of partnerships, Suzy Deeley, said the new in-person mental health counselling and farming-focused mental health training initiatives will complement existing schemes. Both services can be easily and consistently accessed by the farming community.

“Our recent survey findings confirmed that over a third of farming people are probably or possibly depressed,” says Ms Deeley.

“RABI has committed to developing support services that help address these poor experiences. Collaborating with partners, RABI is introducing essential services that we believe will make a difference to our community.”

The free, confidential in-person counselling is delivered by British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy-accredited counsellors.

Anyone feeling they could benefit from talking to a professional can access via RABI’s 24/7 helpline on 0800 188 4444. Clinical or GP referrals are not necessary, with counsellors responding to initial requests for support within 24 hours.

Christine Downes, a member of Shropshire RABI, said: "During the winter months of short days, mud, little sunshine, worrying bills, trying to plan for future, wet weather, not seeing friends, life can seem difficult. Talking to family, a friend, a neighbour who you meet occasionally, is good for us all.

"RABI is the oldest farming charity, able to help working farmers, farmworkers and families with financial, practical and emotional support. RABI is always there."