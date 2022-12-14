New Chief Executive for Three Counties Agricultural Society

David Prescott is the new CEO at Three Counties Showground, Malvern

David Prescott will join the team in January 2023 to take over the running of the society, following the announcement that Ken Nottage will be retiring from the post, after a hugely successful decade at the helm of one of the UK’s most prosperous showground enterprises.

Mr Prescott joins the society after a 27-year career with the Oxford based Bookseller Blackwell’s, where he held a variety of roles across the company from the shop floor to management and regional roles, before becoming Managing Director for Blackwell’s Bookshops in January 2011, and Chief Executive for Blackwell Limited in May 2013.

He has also taken an active role in the UK Booksellers Association serving as Chair of the Academic and Professional Bookselling Group and as Vice President of the Association from 2011-17. He is currently a Trustee of the World Book Day Charity.

Mr Prescott said: "I’m hugely excited to be taking on the role of Three Counties Chief Executive.

"I’ve been really impressed with how well the Society is run and I know there’s lots of opportunity to build on what is a really impressive events calendar.

"Of course, I have some big shoes to fill with Ken having done such a fantastic job, but I know there is a great team here with a very supportive Board and Council, so I can’t wait to get started!”

Mr Prescott will be on board at the beginning of the new 2023 shows season, with a full line-up of unmissable events and festivals, kicking off with CountryTastic in April, followed by the prestigious RHS Malvern Spring Festival in May, the annual celebration of food & farming, Royal Three Counties Show in June and the finale to the year with the UK’s largest Harvest Festival, Malvern Autumn Show in September.

Mr Nottage added: “At the heart of Three Counties is a committed and talented group of employees and volunteers, who I am sure will be supportive of David in his new role as CEO.