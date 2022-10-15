Bird flu confirmed in county bordering Shropshire

The case is the latest confirmed by DEFRA

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), said that a flock of captive birds in Worcestershire has been found to have the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1.

The discovery came at a premises near Leigh Sinton at the Malvern Hills and was confirmed yesterday.

DEFRA said that a three kilometre 'captive bird (monitoring) controlled zone' had been put in place around the premises.

They added that all birds will be 'humanely culled'.