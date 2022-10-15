Bird flu confirmed in county bordering Shropshire

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), said that a flock of captive birds in Worcestershire has been found to have the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1.
The discovery came at a premises near Leigh Sinton at the Malvern Hills and was confirmed yesterday.
DEFRA said that a three kilometre 'captive bird (monitoring) controlled zone' had been put in place around the premises.
They added that all birds will be 'humanely culled'.
More than 170 avian flu cases have been found across England in the past year, resulting in the culling of 3.2 million poultry and captive birds.